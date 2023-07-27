Sofía Vergara gets what she wanted?

Sofía Vergara ended seven years of marriage with Joe Manganiello

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello reportedly have less in common, which led to more differences between the pair in their seven years of marriage. Thus, the 51-year-old was seemingly too happy to quit it.

Insiders with direct knowledge of the situation told People that the Modern Family alum "is doing excellent" after her ex-filed divorce.



"She is sad that her marriage didn't work out, but she feels very fortunate anyway," the insider maintained.

"She has a great life that she loves. She is staying at her house for now. Joe is living elsewhere."

The tipster tattled that "there is no drama" between the ex-lovers.

The couple shared a joint announcement on July 18 that they called it quits after seven years of togetherness.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the statement reads.

"As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Previously, the Columbian star was married to Joe Gonzalez, her childhood in 1991.

Vergara was eighteen at the time.