 
menu menu menu

Sofía Vergara gets what she wanted?

By
Web Desk

|July 27, 2023

Sofía Vergara ended seven years of marriage with Joe Manganiello
Sofía Vergara ended seven years of marriage with Joe Manganiello

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello reportedly have less in common, which led to more differences between the pair in their seven years of marriage. Thus, the 51-year-old was seemingly too happy to quit it.

Insiders with direct knowledge of the situation told People that the Modern Family alum "is doing excellent" after her ex-filed divorce.

"She is sad that her marriage didn't work out, but she feels very fortunate anyway," the insider maintained.

"She has a great life that she loves. She is staying at her house for now. Joe is living elsewhere."

The tipster tattled that "there is no drama" between the ex-lovers.

The couple shared a joint announcement on July 18 that they called it quits after seven years of togetherness.

Sofía Vergara gets what she wanted?

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the statement reads.

"As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Previously, the Columbian star was married to Joe Gonzalez, her childhood in 1991.

Vergara was eighteen at the time.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry selling home as 'Montecito not working out' video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry selling home as 'Montecito not working out'
Lara Stone, David Grievson blessed with baby boy

Lara Stone, David Grievson blessed with baby boy
Kate Middleton could not stop 'tears' after wedding secret leaked in public video

Kate Middleton could not stop 'tears' after wedding secret leaked in public
Marvel 'plans' to kill 'Thor' draws fans sharp reaction

Marvel 'plans' to kill 'Thor' draws fans sharp reaction
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will 'humiliate' themselves if they go back to Royals

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will 'humiliate' themselves if they go back to Royals
Sinéad O'Connor converted to Islam in 2018

Sinéad O'Connor converted to Islam in 2018
Video of Prince Harry and Cillian Murphy goes viral after 'Oppenheimer' release video

Video of Prince Harry and Cillian Murphy goes viral after 'Oppenheimer' release

Trevor Noah set to embark on maiden India tour for 'Off The Record'

Trevor Noah set to embark on maiden India tour for 'Off The Record'
Dua Lipa crosses 21 million subscribers on YouTube

Dua Lipa crosses 21 million subscribers on YouTube