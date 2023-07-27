Kate Middleton, Prince William set to make Meghan and Harry 'nervous'

Prince William and Kate Middleton will add to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's worries with their state visits, according to a report.



"State visits are back" with plans for King Charles and Queen Camilla to jet off all over the world with Prince and Princess of Wales following closely in their footsteps, a palace source told MailOnline.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped down a senior working royals in 2020, are no longer required to attend state visits, despite offering "hope" to royal fans after their engagement that they would be the jet-setting couple to complete the most state visits.



William and Kate have a number of state visits coming up in the next few months while Harry and Meghan reside in Montecito, US.

The couple will make the Sussexes "nervous" with their "underused passports", said royal expert Daniela Elser.

"Unfettered by rules or Foreign Office diktats, Harry and Meghan could go anywhere and take on any cause. Refugee camps, remote health outposts and animal conservation projects from the world over would be their patch in what seemed destined to be a caring-krieg like never before," she wrote for news.com.au.

