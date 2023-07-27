Francia Raisa still unfollowing Selena Gomez despite ‘special’ birthday tribute

Selena Gomez penned a sweet birthday note for her close friend and kidney donor, Francia Raisa, amid the ongoing feud rumours between the two.

The Only Murders in the Building actress, who just rang in her 31st birthday, took to her Instagram to share a carousel of images alongside a caption for Raisa’s 35th birthday.

“Happiest of birthdays to this special human being. No matter where life takes us, I love you. [heart emoji] @franciaraisa,” she wrote.

In all three images, the two pals look super close. One of the images show them, looking at one another while they’re grinning and toasting with champagne flutes. In another they pose with their arms wrapped around each other and the last image is of them posing at a formal event.

Raisa has been friends with Gomez since 2007 and the two even lived together at one point. In 2017, the How I Met Your Father actress famously donated her kidney to the Calm Down singer after her lupus rendered it necessary that she receive an organ transplant.



While the two had been close over the years, alleged feud between the two started after Gomez made a comment during an interview with the Rolling Stone in November 2022, where she stated that Taylor Swift was her “only friend in the industry.”

At the time, Francia simply responded, “interesting” in a since-deleted comment on Instagram. But when a TikToker theorised about the drama, Gomez commented in to say, “Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know.”

However, while Gomez posted a sweet birthday tribute to Raisa, the actress is still unfollowing the musician and has not responded to her post.

While Raisa posted glimpses into her birthday celebrations on her IG which did not feature Gomez anywhere.