Ryan Reynolds was credited on Blake Lively 'rapport'

A celeb psychic weighs in on the Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively relationship

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are the fan-favourite power couple, but their stars are not strictly aligned, as per an expert.

During an interview with Spin Genie, Inbaal Honigman said, “Picture-perfect Virgo Blake Lively is an unusual match to passionate Scorpio Ryan Reynolds. Where Virgo is prim and proper, humble and practical, Scorpio is experimental, uninhibited, and determined.



They’re not often found together. But in this case, the compatibility works thanks to Ryan’s ascendant. Blake has all her major planets in Virgo, so she’s Virgo through and through, and Ryan gets her because his ascendant is Virgo.”

The couple shared screen on 2011's Green Lantern and married the following year. The pair has four children.

Earlier, Reynolds shared his views on the critically-penned DC movie, saying, “At the same time, there are 185 people that worked on that movie, they all had an amazing time, we loved shooting it. Truly, shooting the movie was a lot of fun. But, you know, sitting in that premiere, watching that, oh my God. It’s tough.”