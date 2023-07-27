Tom Brady, Irina Shayk chemistry ‘already off the charts’ after PDA filled outing

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk’s new romance may be in its initial phase but the duo’s chemistry is “already off the charts,” claimed an insider.

Following their loved-up outing when they were spotted getting cosy in car, an insider shared an insight into their budding romance.

An insider told Us Weekly, “Things are very new, [but] Tom has hung out with Irina a few times. Right now, Tom’s main priorities are focusing on his [three] kids and just having fun.”

“However, he’s interested in getting to know Irina better,” the source added.

It was claimed back in June that Shayk was drooling over Brady after they met at a star-studded Sardinia wedding, however, the model’s representative debunked all such rumours.

But now the source told the publication that following the wedding, Shayk and Brady exchanged phone number and have stayed in touch since.

“Tom and Irina have a very natural vibe,” the source added. “They’re getting along great and [their] chemistry is already off the charts. It’s early, but they’re both happy and just going with the flow.”

The source went on to add that the alleged lovebirds “sneaking around or trying to keep this a big secret,” but they still want to take things slowly at this stage.

“They’re both big on privacy and want things to progress without any pressure or too much scrutiny,” the explained.