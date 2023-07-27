Meghan Markle and Prince Harry served fresh blow to their popularity

It seems that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were snubbed by an iconic British publication after they weren’t featured on its ‘special edition.’

The popular comic magazine, Beano, celebrated its 85 years of publication with a star-studded cover, which featured King Charles and Queen Camilla as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were noticeably missing from the cover as many famous faces had made it as caricatures for the issue. Other stars included on the cover were Adele, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Kate Bush to name a few.

According to Reilly Sullivan of Sky News Australia, the snub may seem ‘minor’ but the “omission points to a growing lack of relevancy” of the Sussexes following “the high-profile cancellation of their Spotify contract and declining popularity in the United States.”

Prince Harry and Meghan have recently been a target of explosive coverage regarding many rumours about their alleged split which reached fever pitch after their Spotify deal collapsed.



There has also been speculation that Harry’s explosive memoir, Spare, led to Meghan venturing on a solo career path. The Duchess reportedly regrets not having intervened in the memoir.

Moreover, the couple is also in the midst of rumours that they are going on a “trial separation” in a bid to mend their relationship.

Recently, royal commentator Nile Gardiner told the Daily Express that he believes the couple is currently laying low as they have grown increasingly unpopular in both the United Kingdom and the United States.

“The Montecito empire is crumbling into the ground,” he said. “It is not surprising we haven’t heard much from either of them in recent months because they have become hugely unpopular figures on both sides of the Atlantic.”