Where does Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid’s relationship stand?

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, after dating on and off for almost six years, finally parted ways in October 2022.

Regardless of splitting up for good, Zayn and Gigi both seem to have a healthy relationship, especially because of their daughter Khai who they welcomed into the world in 2021.

The duo is reportedly more focused on providing a healthy environment to their daughter for her better upbringing, despite their differences.

The sources stated: "Zayn and Gigi are both focused on co-parenting together," the source says. "Their relationship is in a much healthier spot than it once was. They are both set on providing their baby girl with the most stable and normal upbringing and life that they possibly can."

The Pillow Talk singer recently showed up for a rare interview after six years in Alex Cooper’s podcast Call Her Daddy, where he revealed that he and his former partner are focused on co-parenting their daughter.

He told Alex during the interview, "Co-parenting is good. We have a really good relationship for Khai. She's the, you know, the main importance."

Khai’s parents’ relationship is at a very subtle stage, as the duo still surprisingly appreciates and supports each other in their respective jobs.



Recently, Zayn added a photo of him playing red piano which caught Gigi’s attention, and she immediately likes the picture. Moreover, she also showed support on the release of his new single, Love Like This.

According to ET, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik broke up after the latter was accused of striking his ex-partner’s mother, Yolanda Hadid.