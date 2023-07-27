Sinead O’Connor’s documentary director feels ‘devastated’ after singer’s death

Sinead O’Connor’s death has shocked the entertainment industry which was confirmed by her family in a statement provided to media.



Moving tributes have started pouring in for Nothing Compares 2 U singer from her fraternity following her death at 56.

Speaking of which, director Kathryn Ferguson, who made a documentary called Nothing Compares about O’Connor’s life, told BBC Radio 4’s Front Row show that she was “devastated to hear the news of the singer’s death”.

“I just found out an hour ago. I’m devastated to hear the desperate news about Sinead,” said Kathryn.

The director continued, “Our film, really for me, it was a love letter to Sinead. It was made over many, many years. And made because of the impact she had made on me as a young girl growing up in Ireland.”

Kathryn further mentioned that she got to know Sinead because of her music.

“It was through her music, my father introduced me to Sinead’s music in the late 80s, her album The Lion And The Cobra was played on repeat as we drove around Belfast in the late 80s, and it became this visceral soundtrack to my childhood,” disclosed the movie-maker.

Kathryn explained, “Then in the early 90s my friends and I really discovered her for a second time and could really see how she looked, heard what she had to say, and she became this huge icon of ours, and someone we were so proud of.”

Earlier, the director told The Graham Norton Radio Show over the weekend, “One of the focal points for the documentary was the moment the singer tore up a photo of Pope John Paul II during an appearance on Saturday Night Live in 1993.”

Kathryn opened up that the documentary analysed “why things happened as they did”.

“Well, we always had the plan to tell this part of her story, which really focuses in from 1987 to 1993,” she remarked.

The director pointed out, “We really wanted to look at why things happened as they did. And the reason for that was just that it seemed to cause so much confusion at the time.

Kathryn revealed that the late singer was described as “devil” after she tore up the picture of Pope.

“And so much of our movie is about trying to go back and look at the cause and effect, really, behind why she did that, and why it was such a political powerful act. But why she was treated the way she was afterwards as well,” added the director.