‘Oppenheimer’ Cillian Murphy playing Ken in Barbie?

Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy sheds some light into the interest he has in playing Ken for a new Barbie movie.

After a stint playing a nuclear expert, Murphy seems open to trying out his hand at playing Ken.

In regards to his interest in the role of Ken, the star broke down his feelings in one of his interviews.

According to a report by Netflix Junkie, when the actor was asked about his interest, he simply replied with the words, “Let's have a conversation.”

This report comes despite the fact that Murphy is yet to watch the Barbie movie.

Oppenheimer Theme Recap:

The film Oppenheimer is based on the timeline surrounding World War II, and ended up promising no CGI use.

Barbie Vs Oppenheimer Earnings:

For those unversed, Barbie has made $162 million since its release, whereas the earnings from Oppenheimer stand at $82.5 million.