Meghan Markle is an ‘off-the-dial cockamamie’: ‘Ludicrous’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has just been ridiculed and reduced to being nothing more than an ‘off-the-dial cockamamie, ludicrous, virulent strain of madness’.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser shared these thoughts and brandished the Duchess with the title of a ‘virulent strain’.

They have all been shared during her piece for News.com.au.

There, Ms Elser bashed the interest in Meghan despite her status as a former royal.

She started by noting how, “To this very day, and every damn day, some new photo or clip of Meghan during her pregnancy appears on Twitter which has been slowed down and over-analysed like the HRH equivalent of the Zapruder film of the Kennedy assassination purporting to show that Meghan wore a moon bump.”

“I hope it goes entirely without saying that this is off-the-dial cockamamie; a ludicrous, virulent strain of madness,” she also went as far as to allege in her piece.

Not to mention, Ms Elser feels “for years, that was it, the main horrible bit of totally truth-free gossip that dogged Meghan. Until now.”

For those unversed, these claims have been shared in response to the “Vesuvius-like explosion” the world has seen about Harry and Meghan.