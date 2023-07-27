Kim Kardashian is embracing single life and focusing on self growth

Kim Kardashian is embracing her newfound single life with a sense of gratitude after her divorce from Kanye West and her breakup with Pete Davidson.

During the season 3 finale of The Kardashians on Thursday, the 42-year-old celebrity shared her perspective, stating, "This season has been a lot. “And there’s been a lot of personal drama, a lot of stress, a lot of happy times. I creative directed the Dolce & Gabbana show, I continued to build SKIMS and I managed to stay single!”

As the family prepared for their Christmas celebrations earlier in the episode, Kim took a moment to reflect on how external forces have influenced her life. "I kind of still believe in Santa, 'cause you have to believe in magic," she confessed in a confessional interview after her 10-year-old daughter, North, revealed she knew Santa wasn't real.

“Those that don’t believe in magic will never find it. There’s a lot of magic that has happened in my life. People always ask, ‘How did you do this?’ And I’m just like, a little bit of magic played a role in that, too.”

Throughout season 3, Kim dealt with the finalization of her divorce from Kanye, 46, and reflected on her relationship's end with Pete, 29.

"I'm single, and I'm not ready to mingle, and that's OK," Kim shared with her sister Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick in the season 3 premiere, also admitting that "breakups are just like, not my thing."

Although Kim has not been publicly linked to anyone since filming wrapped, there were speculations when she was seen talking to former NFL star Tom Brady at Michael Rubin's star-studded White Party in The Hamptons over the Fourth of July weekend earlier this month. However, Rubin clarified that the pair are "just friends."