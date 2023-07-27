 
menu menu menu

Ethan Slater pals fear his new lover Ariana Grande will break his heart: Insider

By
Web Desk

|July 27, 2023

Ethan Slater pals fear his new lover Ariana Grande will break his heart: Insider
Ethan Slater pals fear his new lover Ariana Grande will break his heart: Insider 

Ethan Slater friends are worried for the actor as they fear his new ladylove will break his heart amid their budding romance.

The Save Your Tears hitmaker’s new romance made headlines after news broke of her separation from husband Dalton Gomez post two-year marriage.

Speaking of Grande’s alleged relationship with her Wicked co-star, who recently filed for divorce from his wife Lily Jay, an insider told Us Weekly that they are “very much in love.”

However, the insider said people in Slater's close circle fear the singer is not the right girl for him. “[They’re] worried she’ll break his heart,” the insider shared.

The source went on to share that Grande and Slater “weren’t careful” about hiding their romance in front of their costars.

“They’d hold hands on set in between takes,” the insider shared of the duo’s “sloppy” behavior.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that the singer-turned-actor has parted ways from her husband after they were struggling with some “issues for month.”

“They haven’t been speaking and are separated, and a divorce is likely,” the insider said, adding that “the distance did not help” their relationship after Grande flew to UK to shoot her film. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle is an ‘off-the-dial cockamamie’: ‘Ludicrous’

Meghan Markle is an ‘off-the-dial cockamamie’: ‘Ludicrous’
Princess Beatrice’s husband caught in sweet gesture during holiday in Saint Tropez video

Princess Beatrice’s husband caught in sweet gesture during holiday in Saint Tropez
Cillian Murphy on racy 'Oppenheimer' scene with Florence Pugh: ‘No one likes doing them’ video

Cillian Murphy on racy 'Oppenheimer' scene with Florence Pugh: ‘No one likes doing them’
Cillian Murphy updates fans about ‘Peaky Blinders’ film

Cillian Murphy updates fans about ‘Peaky Blinders’ film
Elon Musk and Grimes enjoying romantic Italian reunion?

Elon Musk and Grimes enjoying romantic Italian reunion?
‘Oppenheimer’ Cillian Murphy playing Ken in Barbie?

‘Oppenheimer’ Cillian Murphy playing Ken in Barbie?
Khloe Kardashian helps ex Tristan Thompson in healing after death of his mom video

Khloe Kardashian helps ex Tristan Thompson in healing after death of his mom
From childhood trauma to son’s tragic loss: A look back at Sinéad O'Connor tumultuous life video

From childhood trauma to son’s tragic loss: A look back at Sinéad O'Connor tumultuous life

Meghan Markle’s turned Lilibet into ‘public property’

Meghan Markle’s turned Lilibet into ‘public property’