Ethan Slater pals fear his new lover Ariana Grande will break his heart: Insider

Ethan Slater friends are worried for the actor as they fear his new ladylove will break his heart amid their budding romance.

The Save Your Tears hitmaker’s new romance made headlines after news broke of her separation from husband Dalton Gomez post two-year marriage.

Speaking of Grande’s alleged relationship with her Wicked co-star, who recently filed for divorce from his wife Lily Jay, an insider told Us Weekly that they are “very much in love.”

However, the insider said people in Slater's close circle fear the singer is not the right girl for him. “[They’re] worried she’ll break his heart,” the insider shared.

The source went on to share that Grande and Slater “weren’t careful” about hiding their romance in front of their costars.

“They’d hold hands on set in between takes,” the insider shared of the duo’s “sloppy” behavior.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that the singer-turned-actor has parted ways from her husband after they were struggling with some “issues for month.”

“They haven’t been speaking and are separated, and a divorce is likely,” the insider said, adding that “the distance did not help” their relationship after Grande flew to UK to shoot her film.