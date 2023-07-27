Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risking ‘humiliation’: ‘Plan to grovel’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been accused of ‘tempting fate’ and working against their own interests



The surely resounding consequences of such a move have been referenced by royal commentator and expert Richard Fitzwilliams.

The expert weighed in on his thoughts referencing the matter during his interview with GB News.

There, he started everything off by referencing the rumour that Prince Harry intends on returning back to the fold.

For those unversed, these reports have come in relation to the ongoing speculation about his rumoured phone call with Prince William where the allegedly asked to be brought back into the Royal Family.

That insight was presented by a source close to The Mirror who said, “Harry is starting to wonder if they made the right decision leaving England. He's even suggested to Meghan that they return to London and the Royal Family.”

Mr Fitzwilliams however finds this to be ‘utterly bizarre’ because the couple’s entire career could become shrouded in humiliation.

He was even quoted telling the outlet, “This would be one of the most bizarre events in royal history if they did return after all the attacks.”

At the end of the day, “it would be a humiliation for Meghan and Harry.”

Before concluding he even posed a thought and admitted, “The idea that after everything that has happened that Meghan and Harry could just walk back in is beyond extraordinary.”

For those unversed, this report has come shortly after OK magazine reported a claim made by royal biographer Angela Levin who felt, “Kate and William are there to help him [George]. But he needs to be kept away from Harry’s negative influence.”