 
menu menu menu

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risking ‘humiliation’: ‘Plan to grovel’

By
Web Desk

|July 27, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been accused of ‘tempting fate’ and working against their own interests

The surely resounding consequences of such a move have been referenced by royal commentator and expert Richard Fitzwilliams.

The expert weighed in on his thoughts referencing the matter during his interview with GB News.

There, he started everything off by referencing the rumour that Prince Harry intends on returning back to the fold.

For those unversed, these reports have come in relation to the ongoing speculation about his rumoured phone call with Prince William where the allegedly asked to be brought back into the Royal Family.

That insight was presented by a source close to The Mirror who said, “Harry is starting to wonder if they made the right decision leaving England. He's even suggested to Meghan that they return to London and the Royal Family.”

Mr Fitzwilliams however finds this to be ‘utterly bizarre’ because the couple’s entire career could become shrouded in humiliation.

He was even quoted telling the outlet, “This would be one of the most bizarre events in royal history if they did return after all the attacks.”

At the end of the day, “it would be a humiliation for Meghan and Harry.”

Before concluding he even posed a thought and admitted, “The idea that after everything that has happened that Meghan and Harry could just walk back in is beyond extraordinary.”

For those unversed, this report has come shortly after OK magazine reported a claim made by royal biographer Angela Levin who felt, “Kate and William are there to help him [George]. But he needs to be kept away from Harry’s negative influence.”

More From Entertainment:

Sinead O'Connor planned to write “new tunes” before death

Sinead O'Connor planned to write “new tunes” before death
Kim Kardashian shows off $300K Hermès Birkin bag

Kim Kardashian shows off $300K Hermès Birkin bag
Ethan Slater pals fear his new lover Ariana Grande will break his heart: Insider

Ethan Slater pals fear his new lover Ariana Grande will break his heart: Insider

Greta Gerwig eliminates possibility of Margot Robbie starrer ‘Barbie’ sequel

Greta Gerwig eliminates possibility of Margot Robbie starrer ‘Barbie’ sequel
Sinéad O'Connor’s infamous SNL moment banned her from the show: Watch video

Sinéad O'Connor’s infamous SNL moment banned her from the show: Watch
Meghan Markle is an ‘off-the-dial cockamamie’: ‘Ludicrous’

Meghan Markle is an ‘off-the-dial cockamamie’: ‘Ludicrous’
Princess Beatrice’s husband caught in sweet gesture during holiday in Saint Tropez video

Princess Beatrice’s husband caught in sweet gesture during holiday in Saint Tropez
Cillian Murphy updates fans about ‘Peaky Blinders’ film

Cillian Murphy updates fans about ‘Peaky Blinders’ film
Cillian Murphy on racy 'Oppenheimer' scene with Florence Pugh: ‘No one likes doing them’ video

Cillian Murphy on racy 'Oppenheimer' scene with Florence Pugh: ‘No one likes doing them’