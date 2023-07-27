Sinead O'Connor planned to write “new tunes” before death

Sinead O'Connor planned to write “new tunes” before her sudden death

According to new reports, Sinead O'Connor had just watched a ballet show and made plans of writing new tracks prior to her death. She had made her way to London towards the start of July and thought it to be her real “home.”

Fans all around the world have been left in tears following the sudden and tragic passing of the Irish singer at the age of 56 as details of her death are yet to be revealed.

Some have also raised the question of her fortune which could come up to around £4 million but also may have been reduced to nothing despite the significant royalties from her most successful track, Nothing Compares 2 U which was originally written by Prince.

According to MailOnline, she had moved into a “nice new flat” in West London where she had been making plans of “writing new tunes.” Two weeks prior, she had taken to her Twitter account to express her excitement over a ballet show in London.

“SO fuggin excited to go see Rudolf Nureyev’s Don Quixote in 14 hours and 17 minutes !!! I mean, just, OM effin’ G !!!”

She also took to her Twitter account to display her Martin Johnny Cash electro-acoustic guitar as she revealed her plans of writing more music. She further hinted at the possibility of releasing an album next year and “hopefully” going on a tour.