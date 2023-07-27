Prince Harry, Meghan Markle creating a ‘serious vacuum’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently standing accused of leaving the world with a total vacuum of entertainment.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser broke down her feelings towards the vacuum.

She touched on all of it in her candid piece for News.com.au.

In it, she wrote, “What is so interesting is not what these myriad reports are claiming, but the sudden volume of them and the frequency with which they are now popping up to rear their scurrilous heads. So, what the dickens is going on?”

Later into the topic she started by hypothesizing the possible culprit behind the vacuum and wondered, “Maybe the SAG-AFTRA and Writers’ Guild strikes are to blame the expert noted.”

These possibilities have been referenced given how movies have “ground to a standstill.”

Not to mention “premieres, promotional tours and starry celeb interviews all canned,” as well Ms Elser warns, “there is a serious vacuum of stories to feed the entertainment machine.”

Before concluding she also weighed in on how “There are only so many pieces about the extra-curricular shagging of B-list reality TV stars that can keep people interested” so “maybe this is a question of appetite.”