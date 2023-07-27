Bella Hadid fans ‘proud’ of her 10-month sobriety journey

Bella Hadid fans express their elation after she opened up about her sobriety journey on social media.



On July 26, the supermodel took to Instagram and posted a photo of herself buying Kin Euphorics (non-alcoholic beverage) at Sprouts grocery store.

On the post, Bella wrote, “I am so proud of anyone pushing through dry July.”

“With Kin and lots of self-love, I am almost 10 months no alcohol,” continued the 26-year-old.

She added, “I'm so proud of anyone discovering their sobriety or anyone who has had the courage to open their mind to Dry July!”

In the end, Bella revealed that she “can’t go a morning without Kin” and to her, it “tastes like summer in a can, and helps you get that radiant, post-vacation glow with its unique stack of vitamins + adaptogens”.

“It makes me feel like I just want to smile, straight up,” concluded the model.

Following her post, fans and followers began congratulating her for being sober for almost 10 months.



One commented, “I love you with all my heart, I am so proud of your progress and your achievements.”

“We’re proud of you and your beautiful journey, please always remember that,” another remarked.

A third user added, “Love you baby. We hope you are feeling better day by day! Sending u always so much love and light.”

Meanwhile, earlier in July, the media reported that model parted ways from beau Marc Kalman after a two-year romance amid her treatment of Lyme Disease.