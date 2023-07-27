 
menu menu menu

Prince Harry and Meghan urged to learn from Princess Mako

By
Web Desk

|July 27, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan urged to learn from Princess Mako

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been urged to take note of the former Princess of Mako of Japan who also stepped down as a royal to live independently in America.

Princess Mako, the eldest daughter of Japan's Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, decided to marry Kei Komuro, a commoner, she gave up her royal status. 

After their wedding, the two moved from Tokyo to New York City, and Komuro began working at a law firm upon his graduation from Fordham University School of Law.

On the other hand, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as working royals in 2020 and continue to attack the British royal family for one reason or another.

The couple launched their first attack on the family when they sat for an interview with TV legend Oprah Winfrey a few months after they had settled in California.

The couple then targeted King Charles and Prince William in their Netflix documentary.

The latest attack on the King, his wife Camilla and William came when Harry released his tell-all book titled "Spare" earlier this year.

 Princess Mako is not known for publically attacking the Japanese royal family.

More From Entertainment:

Dwarf actor questions Hugh Grant's 'Wonka' role, casting controversy

Dwarf actor questions Hugh Grant's 'Wonka' role, casting controversy

Shay Mitchell turns heads in corset top at Drake’s party

Shay Mitchell turns heads in corset top at Drake’s party
Prince Harry has ‘no idea’ of his social status: ‘A deluded man!’ video

Prince Harry has ‘no idea’ of his social status: ‘A deluded man!’
Bella Hadid fans ‘proud’ of her 10-month sobriety journey

Bella Hadid fans ‘proud’ of her 10-month sobriety journey
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle creating a ‘serious vacuum’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle creating a ‘serious vacuum’
Jennifer Aniston throws a birthday bash for Sandra Bullock with baking Fun

Jennifer Aniston throws a birthday bash for Sandra Bullock with baking Fun
Mick Jagger enjoys lavish birthday party alongside Leonardo DiCaprio

Mick Jagger enjoys lavish birthday party alongside Leonardo DiCaprio
Sinead O'Connor planned to write “new tunes” before death

Sinead O'Connor planned to write “new tunes” before death
Travis Kelce's amusing 'Swiftie' move at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Travis Kelce's amusing 'Swiftie' move at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour