Prince Harry and Meghan urged to learn from Princess Mako

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been urged to take note of the former Princess of Mako of Japan who also stepped down as a royal to live independently in America.

Princess Mako, the eldest daughter of Japan's Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, decided to marry Kei Komuro, a commoner, she gave up her royal status.

After their wedding, the two moved from Tokyo to New York City, and Komuro began working at a law firm upon his graduation from Fordham University School of Law.

On the other hand, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as working royals in 2020 and continue to attack the British royal family for one reason or another.

The couple launched their first attack on the family when they sat for an interview with TV legend Oprah Winfrey a few months after they had settled in California.

The couple then targeted King Charles and Prince William in their Netflix documentary.

The latest attack on the King, his wife Camilla and William came when Harry released his tell-all book titled "Spare" earlier this year.

Princess Mako is not known for publically attacking the Japanese royal family.

