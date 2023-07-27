Simu Liu addresses Ryan Gosling clash rumours at Barbie press event

Simu Liu has recently addressed Ryan Gosling clash rumours at a Barbie press event on social media.



Taking to Instagram Story on July 26, Liu, who plays a version of Ken in Greta Gerwig’s hit movie, had attended a press day in Canada last month when Gosling and the Shang-Chi actor posed for photos alongside each other.

Earlier on same day, a video resurfaced online showing Liu slipping his arm around Gosling’s waist while they posed for the camera.

Interestingly, the Notebook star was seen asking Liu to remove his arm, saying, “Don’t hold me there, man. I mean, do you want me to touch you like that?”

Liu responded, “Oh, it’s too tender? Fair enough.”

After the video went viral on social media, netizens believed that the two actors are not on good terms with each other.

Looking at the response, Liu finally stepped in and shared a photo from the same event on the app.

In the caption, Liu wrote, “I'd beach off with this Kenadian again in a heartbeat. He is the best human in every way, especially when he jokes around with us on the carpet and on set, infecting all of us with his Kenergy.”

Reflecting on the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes in Hollywood, Liu added, “Now let's get back to the issues that matter, like supporting our striking actors and writers fighting for fair wages!”