Prince Harry’s ‘melodrama’ is a ‘first in 200 years’

Prince Harry’s appearance at King Charles’ Coronation has just been hailed as the biggest piece of melodrama in over 200 years.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser referenced the reigning melodrama that surrounded King Charles’ Coronation because of the Duke.

She weighed in on everything during the course of her piece for News.com.au.

She began the conversation by saying, “The last eight months especially, starting with the couple’s Netflix outpouring, have been nothing if not addictive theatre.”

“There was no juicier storyline than Harry’s return, ever so briefly, for his father King Charles’ crowning in May and all the swirling and eddying emotional undercurrents. Talk about must-watch viewing.”

This is mainly because “it had been a good 200 years since a coronation this melodramatic.”

However, Ms Elser warns “Perhaps more intriguing in all of this is what this escalation represents.”

“Because it would seem that Harry and Meghan have, thanks to their confessional, money-making projects, actually managed to make themselves even more into public property. Fires were stoked and fascination dialled up.”