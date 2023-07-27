Ben Affleck’s ‘glum’ look a point of concern despite being married to Jennifer Lopez: Expert

Ben Affleck’s “glum” look has recently raised concerns for body language expert Judi James, suggesting all’s not well between the couple.

In the photos shared online, the Argo actor could be seen on his way to his office with all droop downward” facial features, suggesting that he is living in a “joy-free zone” at the moment.

James told The Mirror, “Ben Affleck has an impressive back catalogue of glum body language.”

“Despite being hugely successful and recently married to one of the world’s most desirable women he has, by turns, looked irritated, annoyed, bored and impatient during some of his most recent outings and here, on the way in to his office, his downcast eyes and the way his facial features all droop downward, all suggest he is a joy-free zone at this moment,” explained the 50-year-old actor.

The expert advised Affleck to learn from Lopez that press interest is part of the package.

“Ben's an actor so cracking a smile would be easy enough. He also learned from his first time around relationship with Jen that press interest is part of the package. So why the long face?”

James stated, “His stride suggests speed and when his eyes aren't down in a cut-off ritual they appear to stare ahead coldly.”

“It looks clear that Ben is no fan of the paparazzi but perhaps he should take a leaf out of his wife's book and try smiling at the ground when passing them as it attracts less of an apparent narrative than looking fed up,” explained the expert.

Meanwhile, James appreciated JLo for her body language while leaving for gym earlier.

“Jen did snap at the press recently but she clearly knows the best body language is smiling to suggest all is well because that tends to make less of a headline,” mentioned the expert.

James concluded, “Ben’s glum and glummer will prompt curiosity; is it just the photographers or is it a desire to look macho rather than giddy-in-love? Could it be the pressure of work or the pressure of being married to a huge star?”