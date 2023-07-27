 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'alienated' from pals as career puts 'strain on them'

By
Web Desk

|July 27, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are trying to carve out new ways for their future career plans.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have been reportedly abandoned by their business partners, are struggling to survive in their social life.

This comes as an insider told Radar Online: "They’re trying to figure out what hit them. Harry doesn’t fit in Meghan’s tacky Tinseltown world."

Responding to the comment, royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight: “My experience with Harry and Meghan – whenever I’ve been with them as a couple, who are very, very close – [have] a sort of spark between them that always struck me as being very authentic.

"However, there have been rumours circulating in recent months that the fallout from Spare, which is pretty epic for Prince Harry who had Britain really turned against him, his home country; he’s really not welcomed here.

"[The book has] left a bad taste in people’s mouths. It’s further alienated him from his friends and his family and I think, inevitably, that has put a strain on them."

