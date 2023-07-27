Jonnie Irwin hints at possible return to work amid terminal cancer battle

Jonnie Irwin has hinted that he might be returning to work by sharing a behind-the-scenes video that appears to be a pre-production of an ad, amid a terminal cancer battle.

The former A Place in The Sun presenter publicly shared his terminal cancer diagnosis in November 2022, and said that he might only have months to live as his doctors didn't expect him to live until 2023.

He added that his cancer had spread from his lungs to his brain.

According to the Mirror, Jonnie, the dad-to-three has remained in high spirits since then and has continuously kept his fans updated about his life.

He has now shared another update hinting about his possible return to working again.

He was seen standing in the kitchen along with two co-stars and a production team.

The video clip was captioned, "Behind the scenes with @jonnieirwintv."

The video featured Jonnie wearing a cap and sweater vest over a shirt as he leaned back against the worktops and he appeared to be listening to the production team with all his attention.

Jonnie Irwin was recently joined live by Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones on Morning Live, where he talked about receiving palliative care adding that his perspective was totally changed about receiving hospice care after experiencing it.

He said that the hospice where he receives palliative care brings him delight.

