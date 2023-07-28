Prince Harry got emotional missing King Charles, William on special Archie milestone

Prince Harry still feels about his royal relatives and his love and respect for his father King Charles III and brother Prince William will force him to repair his fractured relationship with the family sooner or later.



The Duke of Sussex tried to express his feelings for the royals when he got emotional by highlighting a special Archie milestone in his controversial memoir Spare, admitting he felt upset his father and brother weren't there to see it with him.

Reflecting on their stay at Perry's home in 2020, Harry recalled how Archie made his huge developmental milestone at actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry's home. Little Archie took his first steps while the couple were temporarily staying at their friend's home in California.

He wrote: "Within a week Tyler's house felt like home. Archie took his first steps in the garden a couple of months later, at the height of the global pandemic lockdown.



"We clapped, hugged him, cheered. I thought, for a moment, how nice it would be to share the news with Grandpa or Uncle Willy."

Harry has recently called his elder brother William, allegedly asking him make arrangement for his return to the UK. His move ,according to some royal experts, has left his wife Meghan red faced.