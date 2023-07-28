Ariana Madix remains firm not to 'share screen' with Tom Sandoval

The current situation is happening on the shoot of 'Vanderpump Rules' new season

Ariana Madix has signed up for the new Vanderpump Rules season but she reportedly categorically denied sharing the screen with her bitter ex.

The explosive details were reported by TMZ that the reality star is “refusing to share the screen” in any “one-on-one” scenes with her longtime ex after his scandalous affair with her friend Raquel Leviss

Quoting well-placed sources the blonde-haired has repeatedly maintained that she is “just not interested in talking to the guy.”

Shockingly, the report also added that the 38-year-old has not “directly” talked to Sandoval after the ratings-breaking Season 10 reunion on March 23.

The insiders revealed that the former couple continues to live under the same roof, and have been “communicating through other people” for the last four months.

Earlier, co-star Lala Kent confirmed the exes had not yet shared the screen.

“From what I’ve heard, they have not,” she told Amazon Live.

“We have a few weeks left, I believe, so we’ll see what happens.”

Beginning in May, the shooting for Season 11 is planned to complete in September.