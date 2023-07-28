Prince William, Harry’s secret peace talks: new claims made

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has not made any secret contact with his estranged brother Prince William for reconciliation, an insider has dubbed reports about the royal brother’s peace talks 'untrue'.



Speaking to OK!, a royal source said, “William hasn’t reached out to Harry and vice versa. They haven’t been arguing, but there hasn’t been any contact made either.”

The insider further said, “No telephone calls, no FaceTime and no Zoom calls.”

The claims came before Prince William’s visit to US in September.

Earlier, there were reports the California-based prince reached out to William for reconciliation amid his concerns about money and future in United States, and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle was also aware about their secret contact.

The insider told In Touch, “Harry admitted he’d phoned William to call a truce and told his brother he and Meghan would be open to going back to London, where they would serve King Charles.”

The future king was stunned by Harry’s call, the source claimed and added, “William didn’t quite know what to say.”

However, the insider said William told Harry “he would think about his offer.”

King Charles sons have been on increasingly bad terms since Megxit, and revelations made by Harry in his memoir, Spare, divided them further.