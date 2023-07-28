Sinéad O’Connor sudden death not being ‘treated as suspicious’: Police

Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor breathed her last on July 26, 2023, after she was found unresponsive at her London home, according to statement released by Police.

Speaking with Metro.co.uk, the Metropolitan Police ruled out any suspicions behind the sudden passing of the Nothing Compares 2 U hitmaker.

“Police were called at 11:18hrs on Wednesday, 26 July to reports of an unresponsive woman at a residential address in the SE24 area,” they said.

“Officers attended. A 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene,” the Police shared. “Next of kin have been notified. The death is not being treated as suspicious.”

“A file will be prepared for the Coroner,” the statement added.

In a heartbreaking announcement, the family of the singer announced Sinead’s death at age 56. “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinead,” they said.

“Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

Days before her death, she remembered her latest 17-year-old son Shane, who took his own life in 2022, in a heart wrenching social media tribute.

“#lostmy17yrOldSonToSuicidein2022,” Sinead tweeted. “Been living as undead night creature since. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves.”

“He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him,” she added.

The singer has left behind three other kids, Jake, Brigidine and Yeshua.