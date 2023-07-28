Holocaust Museum L.A. honors Arnold Schwarzenegger with 'Award of Courage'

The Holocaust Museum L.A. has announced its headliner for the upcoming gala on November 6th.

Arnold Schwarzenegger will be presented with the inaugural Award of Courage for his unwavering advocacy "against antisemitism and bigotry," according to the museum. They highlighted his efforts on social media, where he, as the son of a Nazi officer, has spoken out passionately against hate.

Schwarzenegger's commitment to fighting hate extends beyond online platforms. Recently, as part of the USC Schwarzenegger Institute, the former California governor collaborated with the USC Shoah Foundation's Institute for Visual History and Education, the USC Sol Price School of Public Policy, and the USC Annenberg School of Communication and Journalism, among other partners.

Together, they organized a special event titled "Terminating Hate: Breaking the Cycle of Extremism." Moreover, in 2022, he visited Auschwitz and shared his deeply moving experience, recounting the "horrific" details of the Holocaust while promoting peace and tolerance in the face of rising antisemitism.

Beth Kean, the CEO of the Holocaust Museum L.A., explained, “The first Award of Courage embodies all the lessons of the Holocaust, the spirit of educating and elevating humanity to fight hate in all forms. Arnold, by speaking out publicly, embodies our museum’s essence of inspiring humanity through truth.”

The 15th annual gala, which will be held at the Beverly Hills Hotel, will be hosted by Melissa Rivers. Alongside Schwarzenegger, two other honorees will be recognized that night.

The gala promises to be a meaningful event, celebrating the efforts of individuals like Schwarzenegger, Annenberg Weingarten, and Gerson Kanengiser, who have dedicated themselves to combating hate and promoting a more tolerant and compassionate world.