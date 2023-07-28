 
Madonna celebrates 40th anniversary of her first album

By
Web Desk

|July 28, 2023

Music industry legend Madonna is celebrating the 40th anniversary of her first album.

The Frozen singer on Thursday was seen dancing in a new clip amid her recovery from a bacterial infection.

The pop icon, 64, posted a clip of herself dancing to the 1983 hit Lucky Star from her album Madonna, which saw her shake her hips and wink at the camera.

She captioned the clip: 'To be able to move my body and dance just a little bit makes me feel like the Luckiest Star in the world!

'Thank you to all of my fans and friends! You must be my lucky stars too!

And Happy 40th Birthday to my very. First Album.'

This comes after the pop icon broke her silence on her health battle last week and wrote on social media: 'Thank you for your positive energy. Prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love.

'I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings’.

