Francia Raísa clears out rift rumours between her and Selena Gomez

Francia Raísa has recently cleared out rift rumours between her and longtime friend Selena Gomez.



Last year, Francia was not on good terms with Selena but this year, they are making it up after Selena wished Francia her birthday on Instagram as she posted a slew of photos of her and Francia’s friendship throughout the years.

“Happiest of birthdays to this special human being," wrote the Only Murders in the Building actress for Francia, the one who donated a kidney to the singer in 2017.

Francia also followed the singer back on social media which clearly hinted at reconciliation between singer and Francia.



Speaking of which, on July 27, Francia spoke to TMZ who discussed about her stand with the Calm Down hit-maker.

“There's no beef, guys,” replied Francia.

Addressing her birthday wishes, Francia told the outlet, without naming Selena, “I got so many great birthday messages. I really, really appreciate everyone. Yeah, you know, it's a new year.”

It is reported that that a feud began between Selena and Francia last November when the actress and singer told Rolling Stone, “Taylor Swift is her only friend in the industry.”

In May, Francia also blamed singers’ fans of cyber-bullying her, however, things have settled down between singer and Francia at the moment.

Meanwhile, Selena, who was diagnosed with lupus in 2014, dished out details about her bond with Francia in a March episode of Apple TV+'s docuseries Dear…

“I will never ever, ever be more in debt to a person than Francia. The idea of someone not even second-guessing to be a donor was unbelievably overwhelming,” added the songstress.