Babar Azam fans 'angry' as Colombo Strikers pick Dickwella as captain

Babar Azam (left) and Niroshan Dickwella. — AFP/Twitter/@NiroshanDikka

The Lanka Premier League franchise Colombo Strikers' decision to select its team's captain has landed them in the midst of criticism by angry fans of Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

The franchise has instead picked Sri Lankan cricketer Niroshan Dickwella to lead the team for the upcoming season leaving Babar's fans puzzled about why a consistent performer like Babar, known versatile cricketing skills, was overlooked for the coveted role.

The 28-year-old cricketer acquired by the Colombo Strikers directly before the players' auction on June 11. But his partial availability due to Pakistan's commitment to a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan in the second week of August is being cited as the reason for Dickwella's appointment.

However, despite the reason, Babar's fans have expressed their disappointment on social media as they eagerly anticipated his leadership in the LPL.

As soon as the news of the league's fourth edition taking place from July 30 to August 22 spread across social media, it stirred up a whirlwind of emotions among cricket enthusiasts, eagerly awaiting to witness his leadership in the tournament.

The decision, by Babar's fans, was not taken lightly owing to his vast experience and leadership qualities, after which social media was flooded with disappointment and frustration at the franchise's management.

A Twitter user shared their disappointment at Dickwella's selection instead of Babar.



Another, named Aneeta Sharman, questioned why Babar Azam was not chosen to lead the team.

One fan mentioned how it was an insult for a big player like Babar not to be given the captaincy.

Adnan Sheikh, a Twitter user, wrote: "In my opinion Babar should be considered as the captain."

Another netizen called the Colombo Strikers' decision "pathetic", suggesting Babar's selection as captain.