 
menu menu menu

Brooklyn Beckham caught in sweet gesture during holiday in St Tropez

By
Web Desk

|July 28, 2023

Brooklyn Beckham ensured all the attention was on his famous wife when she touched down in Saint-Tropez on Thursday.

The photographers spotted the famous couple in a loving moment as David’s son swept his giggling wife Nicola Peltz off her feet as they enjoyed a boat trip to Club 55.

The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, 24, made the chivalrous gesture to help the actress, 28, who was impeded by her huge wedged heels.

The couple were joined by Nicola's parents; her billionaire father Nelson, 81, and model mother Claudia, 68.

Brooklyn took it upon himself to whisk Nicola up into his arms so she didn't have to totter along the decking to board the boat after the leaving the celeb hotspot.

Brooklyn and Nicola have been enjoying a holiday in the French Riviera with the Peltz side of the family, with the Beckham clan are in Miami for David's Inter Miami FC team.

As the family arrived at Club 55, the budding chef helped Nicola's father get off the speed boat.

The family day out comes after the couple enjoyed an evening by the harbour on Wednesday night before heading back to their luxury yacht.

Their travels come as his parents Victoria and David jetted over to Florida to watch Lionel Messi make his debut with David's team Inter Miami.

More From Entertainment:

Emmys 2023 Postponed: Fox plans January date amid industry-wide walkout

Emmys 2023 Postponed: Fox plans January date amid industry-wide walkout
Michelle Yeoh ties knot with longtime partner, ex-Ferrari CEO Jean Todt: Photos

Michelle Yeoh ties knot with longtime partner, ex-Ferrari CEO Jean Todt: Photos
Alison Hammond sells off her old clothes as she continues incredible weight loss journey

Alison Hammond sells off her old clothes as she continues incredible weight loss journey

Khloe Kardashian showers love on ex Tristan Thompson’s brother Amari on 17th birthday

Khloe Kardashian showers love on ex Tristan Thompson’s brother Amari on 17th birthday

Meghan Markle receives exciting news amid divorce rumours with Prince Harry video

Meghan Markle receives exciting news amid divorce rumours with Prince Harry
Netflix shares updates for ‘Emily in Paris’ season 4

Netflix shares updates for ‘Emily in Paris’ season 4
Sinead O'Connor's open letter to Miley Cyrus goes viral: ‘do not get exploited’ video

Sinead O'Connor's open letter to Miley Cyrus goes viral: ‘do not get exploited’
Sinéad O’Connor sudden death not being ‘treated as suspicious’: Police

Sinéad O’Connor sudden death not being ‘treated as suspicious’: Police

Megan Fox gives befitting reply to trolls who accused her of 'hoarding money'

Megan Fox gives befitting reply to trolls who accused her of 'hoarding money'