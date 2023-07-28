 
Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon relationship heating up: ‘They’re going very strong’

By
Web Desk

|July 28, 2023

File Footage 

Brad Pitt’s romantic life with new ladylove Ines De Ramon is “going strong” after the two spent most of their time together during summers.

The Fight Club alum and the jewelry designer, who was previously married to The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley, are “doing great” and have spent quality time in Europe.

Speaking with People Magazine, a source said, “The two have been spending a lot of time together this summer as they truly enjoy each other's company and are very into each other.”

“It's apparent to anyone who sees them together,” the insider added, revealing that the Hollywood hunk was in Europe where he was also filming his Formula One film until the SAG-AFTRA strike.

“He still keeps a residence at Chateau Miraval and has been spending a lot of time there and elsewhere in Europe,” the source shared. “And Ines has been flying in to see him several times."

The two sparked romance rumours after they were spotted together in Los Angeles last year at a Bono concert. Just few days later, a source revealed that the two have been dating for "a few months."

As for Pitt’s ex Angelina Jolie, she, too, is keen on starting fresh with someone “who measures up to her standards,” reported Life & Style.

"Angelina’s not really into the L.A. scene with all the entertainment industry types,” an insider revealed.

“She wants to meet interesting people who are passionate about the arts, and she’s looking to date someone who measures up to her standards — even if they’re impossibly high!"

