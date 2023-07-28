'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' BEATS 'Barbie', 'Oppenheimer' on box office

''Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' impresses the cinegoers with its catchy storyline

Karan Johar's seventh directorial film of his career, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, released in theatres on July 28, beating Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

The captivating plot and cinematography have won the hearts of fans and audiences in theatres. They are calling the film the 'best of Karan Johar'. Some of the fans actually feel that RRKPK is better than Barbie and Oppenheimer.

One of the Twitter users dropped his review, wrote: "In the world full of Barbiehiemer, choose someone who watches #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani with you Half way through the movie and already planning a re-run This is the most ‘Bollywood’ bollywood can ever be. @aliaa08 @RanveerOfficial @DharmaMovies."

Meanwhile, another fan wrote: “And no one should ever doubt the direction of karan johar he brings out best on screen and some critics were right that #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani is on KKKG level maybe better and he brought the cancel culture in such a unique and emotional way and not a single boring scene.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has actually impressed the cinegoers. There were very fewer people who expressed their disappointment with the film.

Take a look at more reviews:

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani showcases an electrifying chemistry between Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Aside from the two, the film also features veterans Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, reports India Today.