 
menu menu menu

Travis Scott releases fourth album 'Utopia' with impressive collaborations

By
Web Desk

|July 28, 2023

Travis Scott releases fourth album Utopia with impressive collaborations
Travis Scott releases fourth album 'Utopia' with impressive collaborations

Travis Scott, the 32-year-old American rapper, has finally released his highly anticipated fourth studio album, "Utopia." 

The album, consisting of 19 tracks, features an impressive lineup of artists, including Beyoncé, Drake, The Weeknd, SZA, Kid Cudi, and more.

"Utopia" release follows a tumultuous week for Scott, as his planned concert at the Great Pyramid of Giza to unveil the album faced cancellation due to production challenges. 

The concert, which was scheduled for Friday, was officially called off by Live Nation, citing logistical issues. The Egyptian Musicians Syndicate also opposed the event, claiming it conflicted with the country's cultural values.

However, Scott responded to the cancellation, assuring fans that the show at the pyramids would still happen but required more time for logistics. He remained positive, sharing that he had other similar experiences planned for different locations.

Alongside the album release, Scott revealed that "Utopia" will be accompanied by a film titled "Circus Maximus," produced by A24. The film will offer a visually captivating journey, synchronized with the powerful sounds of the album. It is set to be screened at select AMC theaters in the US at the end of July and beginning of August.

More From Entertainment:

Rosalía addresses breakup with Rauw Alejandro: ‘I love, respect, and admire Rauw’

Rosalía addresses breakup with Rauw Alejandro: ‘I love, respect, and admire Rauw’
Gerard Pique shares his two cents on Rosalia, Rauw Alejandro breakup

Gerard Pique shares his two cents on Rosalia, Rauw Alejandro breakup
ITV chef James Martin blows up at production team in leaked audio

ITV chef James Martin blows up at production team in leaked audio
Ethan Slater keen on co-parenting with ex Lilly Jay amid Ariana Grande romance

Ethan Slater keen on co-parenting with ex Lilly Jay amid Ariana Grande romance
Royal family reaction to Prince Harry’s court battle laid bare

Royal family reaction to Prince Harry’s court battle laid bare
Leona Lewis, husband Dennis Jauch celebrate 13-year anniversary with sizzling snaps

Leona Lewis, husband Dennis Jauch celebrate 13-year anniversary with sizzling snaps
Prince Harry’s US story is ‘catnip’ for historians

Prince Harry’s US story is ‘catnip’ for historians
Elon Musk congratulates two-time ex-wife Talulah Riley on her engagement

Elon Musk congratulates two-time ex-wife Talulah Riley on her engagement

‘Prince Harry has lost his attempt to shame royal family’

‘Prince Harry has lost his attempt to shame royal family’