Travis Scott releases fourth album 'Utopia' with impressive collaborations

Travis Scott, the 32-year-old American rapper, has finally released his highly anticipated fourth studio album, "Utopia."

The album, consisting of 19 tracks, features an impressive lineup of artists, including Beyoncé, Drake, The Weeknd, SZA, Kid Cudi, and more.

"Utopia" release follows a tumultuous week for Scott, as his planned concert at the Great Pyramid of Giza to unveil the album faced cancellation due to production challenges.

The concert, which was scheduled for Friday, was officially called off by Live Nation, citing logistical issues. The Egyptian Musicians Syndicate also opposed the event, claiming it conflicted with the country's cultural values.

However, Scott responded to the cancellation, assuring fans that the show at the pyramids would still happen but required more time for logistics. He remained positive, sharing that he had other similar experiences planned for different locations.

Alongside the album release, Scott revealed that "Utopia" will be accompanied by a film titled "Circus Maximus," produced by A24. The film will offer a visually captivating journey, synchronized with the powerful sounds of the album. It is set to be screened at select AMC theaters in the US at the end of July and beginning of August.