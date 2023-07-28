Prince Harry’s US story is ‘catnip’ for historians

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s US move is allegedly slated to become a topic of mass interest to historians who will undoubtedly ‘pick over the entrails’ in times to come.

Insights into the ‘entrails of Harry and Meghan’s tumultuous move’ has been referenced by British journalist Angela Epstein.

She weighed in on these things during the course of her interview with Express UK.

She started the conversation off by warning, “In years to come, historians may well pick over the entrails of Harry and Meghan’s tumultuous move to the States and ponder why the couple ever felt compelled to leave.”

“There will, of course, be primary sources to consult – not least the Oprah interviews, Harry`s entitled biography Spare, and the Netflix documentary.”

In the eyes of Ms Elser, “even though recollections may vary, and the Sussex’s version of events may not quite square with some of their targets, one thing will be manifestly clear. Namely that Harry and Meghan didn’t want to be forever hounded by the Press.”

“Instead, the couple wanted to retreat to their Californian Idyll and enjoy a life of selectively monetised obscurity,” she even went as far as to allege.

“Perhaps only popping up at some event or other when the milkman needed paying”?

So “how ironic then that the couple’s quest for privacy has finally been fulfilled – but not in ways they could have foreseen. Or would ever believe could come to pass.

But “achieved in short, because we are simply bored and tired of these ex-Royals,” she also added before signing off.