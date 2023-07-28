Ethan Slater keen on co-parenting with ex Lilly Jay amid Ariana Grande romance

Ethan Slater wants to have a major presence in his 1-year-old son’s life despite parting ways from his mother Lilly Jay just two years after their marriage.

According to TMZ, the Wicked star is desperate to co-parent with Jay and has been in touch with her to talk about his son on a daily basis.

The outlet shared that the actor spent his time with his little boy in London after he had parted ways from Jay as he is “determined” to have a major presence in his life.

It is not clear what Jay has to say about co-parenting with Slater but it seems like the actor won’t give up on his son easily despite his new romance with Ariana Grande.

He even asked Jay to issue a joint statement regarding them co-parenting their boy; however, she was reluctant to release any kind of statement at the time.

This comes after it was reported that Jay spoke to Page Six about her former husband’s romance with the singer, saying, “[Ariana’s] the story really. Not a girl’s girl.”

“My family is just collateral damage,” she added.

However, as per TMZ, Jay has assured Slater that she has no idea where various media leaks were coming from and he was surprised to read her statement to Page Six.

According to the publication, Slater had no idea what it meant when the news outlet told her she was on the record while she made her remarks.