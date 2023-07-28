Royal family reaction to Prince Harry’s court battle laid bare

King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William and Kate Middleton’s reaction to Prince Harry’s court battle has been disclosed by an insider.



The GB News, citing a source, reported King Charles, William, Kate and Camilla are said to be ‘unhappy’ that the Duke of Sussex will be involved in another legal clash.

Kate and William are "massively irritated", the source further said.

The publication reported, "Of course, they are massively irritated by the prospect of more blockbuster Harry trials but they have been expecting it; there is also the defamation case against the Mail don’t forget.”

Meanwhile, the Express UK, quoting another source, reported there will be "no change" in policy and the royal family simply will not respond to any allegations Prince Harry might make.

The insider further added royal family’s approach not to respond will extend to any further interview or books of Meghan Markle and Harry in future.

Prince Harry´s lawsuit against tabloid alleging unlawful information gathering can go to trial but will not include phone hacking claims, a High Court judge ruled on Thursday.

The trial will take place in 2024.