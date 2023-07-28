 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s star has faded: ‘People are tired’

By
Web Desk

July 28, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been warned against expecting any red carpet from Hollywood for the Heart of Invictus.

British journalist Angela Epstein broke down the debilitating nature of the couple's lacklustre abilities.

She shed light on it all during one of her most recent pieces for Express UK.

In the piece, she started by pointing out the ridicule-worthy paradox in the couple’s claims.

“The finely balanced axiom between privacy and publicity is now out of kilter since there is nothing left for them to be private about,” she said in reference to the couple’s bid for privacy, despite a move into Hollywood.

Not to mention, “with the end of the Spotify deal, no new announcements from Meghan's new agent, it's hard to argue there is anything left to make them relevant.”

At the end of the day Ms Epstein believes “the star has faded, the narrative is tired, and save for their new documentary Heart of Invictus expected to drop on the platform in August, the cupboard is bare”.

