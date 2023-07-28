 
Meghan Markle finding it hard to get Archie enrolled in school

By
Web Desk

|July 28, 2023

Meghan Markle is allegedly finding it hard to get Archie enrolled in a new school due to issues arising over his birth certificate.

A royal observer has claimed that there are discrepancies in the birth certificate of her son. 

The claim could not be independently confirmed.

Meghan gave birth to the couple's son in May 2019. Archie is the seventh-in-line to the British throne.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the UK in 2020 and settled in California after stepping down as working members of the British royal family.

The royal couple welcomed their second child, Lilibet, in 2021. They are currently based in California.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have blamed the royal family for their decision to step down from their royal duties.

The couple last year appeared in a Netflix documentary to narrate their love story and explain to the work why they decided to leave the UK.

Earlier this year, Prince Harry released his tell-all memoir "Spare" to target King Charles, Queen Camilla and his brother Prince William.  

