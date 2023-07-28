Prince George feels like he’s ‘lost uncle Harry’ for good?

Prince George has allegedly come to accept that Prince Harry is ‘officially lost’.

Royal expert and historian Tessa Dunlop brought these noticeable changes to the forefront.

She started by referencing the real reason Prince George appears to be ‘embracing’ his future role during her interview with OK magazine.

In the chat, the broadcast started by admitting that “George might have picked up on some of that and is helping mum and dad do their job.”

Not to mention, “They've lost Uncle Harry and so forth and he realises he's got to step up to it - 10-year-olds can often be quite mature.”

For those unversed, these admissions have come in reference to Prince Harry’s move and rumoured olive branch with Prince William.

In relation to this Ms Dunlop warned, “A lot has happened in the last 18 months for the Royal Family and they can't possibly protect him from all of it, there's been huge events.”

After all “the Queen has died and that has pushed William and Kate up a gear, up a rank and by definition George as well.”

So Prince George is “aware of that, and I get the impression that he's almost accepted to an extent,” she even went as far as to say.

Mainly because “these aspects 'come with my role being part of this unique family and I'm going to do that for mum and dad and for Grandpa',” is probably what the next heir is thinking, in the eyes of Ms Dunlop.

“We saw him embrace his role at the King's Coronation and I expect one of the ways to help him was to have some of his friends alongside him, perhaps that was part of helping George normalise his experience.”

This is probably because “He's seen his parents under considerable pressure on several fronts, the Queen dying, the succession of Charles, the fallout and the criticism from Harry and Megan, which is on some level very personal.”

“And I expect George is a sensitive soul and will want to play his role,” she also added before signing off.