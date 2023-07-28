Prince Harry warned after ‘another’ major blow

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has been issued a stern warning after he faced 'another' major blow amid his legal battle with a tabloid newspaper.



Archie and Lilibet doting father is suing several UK newspapers over alleged unlawful information gathering.

According to a report by Express UK, Prince Harry has launched six legal cases claiming his security and privacy were repeatedly breached.

The publication quoted a litigation expert warning the Prince that his battle with the press is going to cost him "millions of pounds" in legal fees.

Paul Britton, while speaking to the Express warned: “The legal costs involved in these proceedings are likely to exceed the millions of pounds by the end of the year."

On Thursday, a high court ruled Prince Harry´s lawsuit against tabloid alleging unlawful information gathering can go to trial but will not include phone hacking claims.

Paul dubbed the ruling "another blow" to Harry's battle to protect his privacy.