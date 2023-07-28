Prince Harry branded ‘master of fractured relationships'

Prince Harry has just been accused of leaving a trail of fractured relationships in his wake anytime he walks out of a room.

All of these points have been brought to light through a YouGov poll that ranks Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's popualarity in the UK.

According to the results obtained, nearly 68% of the people held negative views associated with the Sussexes, while only 21% held them in any kind of positive regard.

Separately, the Duke of Sussex scored 22% approval, whereas Meghan Markle has about 18%.

To put these numbers into perspective, only Prince Andrew follows suit with 7% approval ratings.

In response to this Ms Epstein even went as far as to say, “Enough said. Privacy achieved.”

“Not by design then but by default – leaving in its wake a trail of fractured relationships not least between Harry and his father and brother,” Ms Epstein said.

“Still, at least in this new era of lost interest. Harry and Meghan can live the life they professed they wanted,” Ms Epstein added.

“Be careful what you wish for? See tomorrow`s historians for details,” she also chimed in to say before concluding.