Khloé Kardashian not happy with her sister Kylie Jenner: Here’s why

Khloé Kardashian has recently expressed her disappointment after Kylie Jenner befriended Jordyn Woods.



A source spilled to OK! magazine, “Khloé feels utterly betrayed. She has no intention of ever seeing Jordyn again and will make sure her kids aren’t around Kylie if Jordyn is there.”

“It’s just a messed up situation,” stated an insider.

The outlet reported that the siblings cut ties with Kylie’s former best friend Jordyn in 2019 after she kissed Tristan Thompson.

However, on July 15, Kylie went out for dinner with Jordyn and this hurt Khloé.

A day later, Khloe showed her pain by posting cryptic quotes on her Instagram Story.

One read, “Never blame anyone in your life. The good people give you happiness. The bad people give you experience. The worst people give you a lesson. The best people give you memories.”

The second said, “It’s easy to judge. It’s more difficult to understand. Understanding requires compassion, patience and a willingness to believe that good hearts sometimes choose poor methods. Through judging, we separate. Through understanding, we grow.”

The source revealed that Kylie never badmouthed her former friend Jordyn following the kissing scandal. She never wished Wordyn “ill well”.

At the time, Khloe hit out at Wordyn on Twitter and even wrote, “Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. By the way You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

Khloe and Tristan finally parted ways and the former doesn’t allow NBA star presence in their children’s lives.