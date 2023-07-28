King Charles ignores his son as royals head to Scottish haven

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle won't be joining the royal family when they travel to their Scottish residence in mid-August.

According to express.co.uk, Prince Andrew and his wife Sarah Ferguson would also join King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla at the Balmoral Castle, a large estate house in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

Royal correspondent Richard Palmer said that he doesn't think Prince Harry and his wife would be invited to the castle which the Duke last visited after the death of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth.

Harry was not allowed by his father to bring his wife to Balmoral after the death of the Queen.

The Duke of Sussex also mentioned his conversation with his father about not bringing Meghan in his tell-all book Spare earlier this year.

“This year is going to be interesting because we have certainly been led to believe that the King wants to get his family together at Balmoral,” said Richard Palmer speaking on the Express Royal Round Up on Thursday.

Asked whether Harry and Meghan would be going, he said: “I’ll be surprised if they do.”

According to express.co.uk, the Royal Family typically spent the time enjoying group activities such as fishing and shooting on the grounds of the estate that has been owned by the royals since 1852

