Queen Camilla behind recent criticism on Kate Middleton?

A senior journalist's criticism of Kate Middleton has pitted her fans against Queen Camilla's supporters after the Princess of Wales was criticised for not having the "Queen's joy at wearing jewellery."

Former Vogue Suzy Menkes editor criticised the Princess of Wales over her approach to jewellery, calling her a disappointment.

Speaking on her podcast "Creative Conversations", Menkes said Kate appears indifferent to the collection of rare and precious jewels she is privileged to wear.

The journalist has been receiving backlash over her remarks about the wife of Prince Willaim.

Thousands of royal fans mocked the veteran journalist over her appearance. Menkes comments also seem to have pitted the supporters of Kate and Queen Camilla against each other.

One prominent royal commentator, Emily HRH, hit back at the journalist and called out her for passing remarks against Kate Middleton.

She also took a dig at Queen Camilla as she shared her views on Suzy Menkes' podcast.

"I am delighted that Catherin doesn't share Camilla's enthusiasm for smoking, home-wrecking, cheating, lying, stealing and leaking," she said.

Kate Middleton has been targeted since she became the Princess of Wales after the death of Queen Elizabeth.

She and her husband William have been accused of trying to upstage King Charles and his wife during royal engagements.