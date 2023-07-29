 
menu menu menu

Khloé Kardashian celebrates son Tatum's first birthday in style: Photos

By
Web Desk

|July 29, 2023

Khloé Kardashian celebrates son Tatums first birthday in style: Photos

Khloé Kardashian has shared a slew of pictures with a touching note to celebrated her baby boy Tatum's first birthday.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, The Kardashians shared some unseen photos of herself with son and other kids. Khloe also wrote a touching note in honour of her son's first milestone.

"Happy birthday, my sweet son!" the 39-year-old wrote beside a photo of her holding Tatum.

She added: "I am a firm believer in that God gives you what you need and I needed you. God knew my heart needed you."

Kim Kardashian's sister continued: "I am so proud to be your mommy. So proud of the love and laughter we have in our house. So proud of your beautiful, gentle, loving, infectious spirit. You light up every single room. There's no denying that Everyone smiles when they look at you! Especially True, she is so proud to call you hers."

Khloe shares Tatum, as well as her daughter True, five, with her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

"Tatum, You have changed mine and True's lives forever," she continued. "We both needed you. I knew she would be a fantastic, loving older sister, but I don't think I ever could've imagined the love and bond you guys already have. You both remind me so much of uncle Bob (Rob Kardashian) and I. It's fitting since I think you look soooo much like your uncle."

The Good American founder concluded the post by stating that she "cannot believe" that he is "already" a year old and expressing her love for him.

"Happy first birthday my sweet sweet baby," she wrote. "Mommy and TuTu love you our little Armenian Man."

More From Entertainment:

Christine Baumgartner spotted running errands amid Kevin Costner divorce

Christine Baumgartner spotted running errands amid Kevin Costner divorce
Amir Khan and wife Faryal living separately amid provocative messages scandal

Amir Khan and wife Faryal living separately amid provocative messages scandal

Jimmie Allen announces comedy tour ‘I Said What I Said’ amid sexual assault case

Jimmie Allen announces comedy tour ‘I Said What I Said’ amid sexual assault case
Queen Camilla behind recent criticism on Kate Middleton?

Queen Camilla behind recent criticism on Kate Middleton?

Noel Gallagher's ex-wife Meg Mathews fined and banned for drunk driving crash

Noel Gallagher's ex-wife Meg Mathews fined and banned for drunk driving crash
Prince Harry's legal battle is far from over

Prince Harry's legal battle is far from over
Jamie Lee Curtis talks about her climate crisis graphic novel ‘Mother Nature’

Jamie Lee Curtis talks about her climate crisis graphic novel ‘Mother Nature’

‘King The Land’ star Lee Jun Ho wins defamation case

‘King The Land’ star Lee Jun Ho wins defamation case
William's Prince of Wales title insulted in upcoming film?

William's Prince of Wales title insulted in upcoming film?