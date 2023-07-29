Prince William's plan about son George revealed

Prince William has sought to ensure that his eldest son George has a better understanding of his future, a royal commentator has claimed.

Royal commentator and journalist Monique Jessen said that when the Prince of Wales was growing up, what his future held was never explained to him.



William was left to make the realisation on his own which he found both “troubling” and “traumatic”.



However, Ms Jessen believes William has set out to ensure that the same does not happen with Prince George, who turned 10 on the weekend.

When George was just three years old, William said in an interview that he would at one point explain how he fits in the world, but his priority at that time was simply to love him as much as possible.



He told the BBC in 2016: "There'll be a time and a place to bring George up and understand how he fits in, in the world. But right now it's just a case of keeping a secure, stable environment around him and showing as much love as I can as a father."

In light of this, Ms Jessen believes William and Kate have spoken with their eldest son.

“I think [George] is now [aware of his destiny]. I think that’s a conversation which definitely has happened,” she said while speaking on the Royally Obsessed podcast, released last week.

“Also, I think William found it quite traumatic when he just wasn’t told when he was grown up and everyone expected him to know and that realisation and that dawning was quite troubling for him. He’s definitely going to want to do things very differently for George.”



In his 2019 documentary Paxman on the Queen’s Children, Broadcaster Jeremy Paxman recalled William and Harry's late mother Princess Diana talking to him about her son's future and how he was unsure of taking on the top job.

He said: "We talked about our children and she said William often told her that he didn’t really want to be king, and then Harry would say, 'If you don’t want the job I’ll have it'."