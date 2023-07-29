Sinead O'Connor harassed by 'violent' stalker before death

Irish singer and activist Sinead O'Connor, who converted to Islam in 2018, revealed she was being harassed by a 'violent' stalker days before her death.



"The Nothing Compares 2 U" hitmaker singer urged fans not to engage with false social accounts that were pretending to be her just days before she tragically died aged 56.

The chart topping singer was just 56 years old when she breathed her last at her London home on Wednesday 26 July.

Two weeks before her death, the singer tweeted: "There is one stalker. Female. Violent: again, NEVER engage with anyone claiming they know me without asking my management."



And three days later she took to Twitter again to warn fans of her fears that a man had been impersonating her and messaging unsuspecting fans.

She wrote: "Also a warning, previously an extremely disturbed male sexual predator pretended to be me on Twitter.

“Please never engage with anyone claiming to be any celeb, without confirming they are who they say. This can be achieved by contact with their management.”

Sinead had been distressed by the female stalker, a friend of the star told The Sun, adding: “Sinead felt very uncomfortable. She had started a new life in ­London but this person was making her feel on edge. Sinead confided in people and said she’d had gifts she believed to be from this person. It was upsetting.”

The musician is survived by three children, while her son Shane passed away last year at the age of 17 after leaving hospital while on suicide watch. Sinead’s haunting final social media post before her death had been of a photo of her tragic son, Shane.

