Will Smith voices support for SAG-AFTRA Strike, declares it ‘a Pivotal Moment'

By
Web Desk

|July 29, 2023

Will Smith voiced his support for the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike while delving into the significance of SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild of America strikes for his profession.

In a lengthy note posted on Instagram, the Emancipation actor, A member of SAG-AFTRA, said it is a “pivotal moment” for actors and writers in Hollywood.

The actor, who faced immense backlash for slapping comedian Chris Rock during 2022 Academy Awards, wrote, “I wanna talk for a second about ACTING. As some of yall mighta heard, my guild, @SAGAFTRA are on strike along with our writer colleagues in the WGA.”

“It’s a pivotal moment for our profession,” he added before dishing on his own 33-year-long career and showing gratitude to his mentor, Aaron Speiser.

“33 years into my career as an actor and there are still some days when I feel like I’m that kid from Philly who’s on borrowed time, even though I know I’ve been extraordinarily blessed and lucky to have worked as an actor all this time,” Smith penned.

“It’s thanks to my friend, my teacher and my mentor @aaronspeiser whom I fondly refer to as ‘coach’ that those days when I feel like I don’t belong are fewer and further between,” he said beside a picture alongside students at The Screen Acting Studio.

He continued: “Coach invited me to an acting class the other day and I met a group of our talented next generation of actors and they amazed and inspired me!”

“I’m grateful to coach for continuing to support these talented hopefuls in this art-form that I love and have been lucky enough to work in for three decades of my life! Thanks COACH! @aidan”

Responding to Smith’s post, the SAG-AFTRA Foundation wrote, "Thank you for your support, Will! The SAG-AFTRA Foundation offers an Emergency Financial Assistance Program for SAG-AFTRA members impacted by the work stoppage. Give your support today at sagaftra.foundation/donate or head to our page for more."

