Security forces eliminate three terrorists in KP operations

Armed security forces personnel seen in this undated image. — ISPR

ISPR says subdued terrorists actively involved in terror activities.

Weapons and ammunition recovered from terrorist killed in Bagh.

Sanitisation of area being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists.

Three terrorists were neutralised in separate successful operations conducted by the security forces in Khyber and South Waziristan districts, the Inter-services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.



On 27 July, a sniper from a militant group was gunned down in an exchange of fire between troops and terrorists in the general area of Bagh in the Khyber District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location. Resultantly, 1 terrorist sniper got killed," the military's media wing stated.

It said that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist.

Separately, two more terrorists were eliminated in another fierce encounter that took place between the troops and terrorists in the general area Gomal Zam, South Waziristan District, on July 28.

"The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as killing of innocent citizens," the ISPR said.

It further stated that the sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism.